FCSO assists in Carroll County arrest
Floyd Co. Seal

CARROLL – A Dugspur man was arrested April 8, and charged with two counts of distribution of a schedule II substance (methamphetamine), Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp announced this week, crediting Floyd County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the investigation.

Carlos James Nester, 66, was taken into custody and brought before the magistrate April 8, Kemp added, when he received a secured bond of $2,000.

Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig said Thursday the drug investigation initially began in Floyd but was conducted with the neighboring county after it was discovered Nester lived in Dugspur. He said FCSO has good working relationships with law enforcement agencies in surrounding areas, and this instance is just one example of the results that are produced when they work together.

FCSO is happy to share and receive leads and information with other agencies when situations allow, Craig said.

