Pets of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kittens Odessa and Olinda. Odessa is a beautiful blue/grey girl with tuxedo markings. She’s about 11 weeks old and has been raised inside with her sister, Olinda, since they were abandoned.

Olinda is a cuddly silver tabby. Both are healthy and have started their vaccines.

Community members interested in adopting can find the Floyd County Humane Society's application online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.

Those seeking more information about any of of the humane society's adoptable pets or its low cost spay/neuter shuttle, leave a message at (540) 745-7207 or email floydhumane@gmail.com.