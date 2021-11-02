White Rock’s Fall Festival raises money for family

The White Rock Church of the Brethren held its annual Fall Festival Oct. 23, raising more than $2,000 to benefit a local family that recently lost a loved one to COVID-19 and related complications.

Preparation for the festival began in September, when church members gathered to make apple butter, and culminated into more than 75 quarts and pints of canned food including apple butter, blueberry jam and blackberry jelly.

Church members also brought baked goods such as pumpkin rolls, brownies, cakes and pies.

An adjacent yard sale offered a range of items donated to benefit the family of Matt Moses, who died Oct. 6, at age 35, “after fighting a long and courageous battle against COVID-19,” according to his obituary.

He left behind a wife and two children, who will received the $2,200 raised during White Rock’s Fall Festival on Oct. 23.

Everyone is welcome to attend Sunday Services beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays with Sunday School, followed by Worship at 10 a.m.

Rev. Michael Pugh is pastor of White Rock Church, located at 1863White Rock Road in Floyd.