Digital menu board approved for Hardee’s

New parking lot lighting at the Hardee’s in Floyd may have been completed without the proper permitting, Floyd Town Council and a Hardee’s representative learned Oct. 7 while discussing the possibility of a new menu board for the restaurant.
Boddie-Noelle Enterprises Inc., the company that owns Hardee’s, has been approved for a conditional use permit from the Town for a number of years because the franchise’s signage is larger than that allowed by Town of Floyd ordinances, but does not impact visibility or create hazards that could negatively impact the community.
A new CUP must be approved by Council before renovations can be completed and signage is changed.
When first presented to Town Council in September, a BNE representative explained the new permit allows for a digital menu board to be installed.
The matter was tabled during that meeting on Sept. 2 so Council members could have the opportunity to seek out and hear from community members who could be impacted by additional light in that area.
When the matter was slated on the agenda for the Oct. 7 meeting, a Floyd resident who lives on Oxford Street, directly behind Hardee’s, spoke during the public comment period to share how more lighting from that direction could impact their home, especially when considering the new LED parking lot lighting that shines into it.
Many council members empathized and noted they had noticed a change in that area of Oxford Street at night, but had not been able to put a finger on what had changed.
Council turned to Reggie Barnacascel Jr., vice president of restaurant development, who joined the meeting via Zoom, for answers.
Barnacascel said the lighting change was contracted to a third-party company, responsible for obtaining its own permits for such projects. He assured Council, he would personally reach out to the project manager, verify it completed work in Floyd and find out why proper permit channels were not followed.
Barnacascel said a digital menu board will emit about the same amount of light as the one currently in place, calling the difference “unsubstantial.”
Councilman Chris Bond explained to council members, during the Sept. 22 meeting of the Floyd Planning Commission, the group decided to not recommend the approval of the digital menu board.
The Board had difficulty coming to a consensus, Bond said Oct. 7, but ultimately decided not to recommend the installation of a digital menu board because of constant movement on the example board the FPC received video of, which could cast shadows and make movement on nearby homes.
Barnacascel told Council Oct. 7 the animation could be removed from the board via the programming that connects all digital menu boards to computers controlled by BNE. He also stated BNE is willing to work with nearby homeowners to install privacy fencing or hedging to reduce light toward their property.
Council approved the installation of a new menu board on the conditions that the board only changes once per day and emitted light is monitored.
Bond voted against the CUP Oct. 7 for consistency between the decision made by the planning commission and his vote in Council. He stated the FPC wasn’t aware removing the animation was an option when it made its final recommendation.
Regardless, Mayor Will Griffin said during the meeting, “It seems to me, the parking lot lighting issue is more pressing than the menu board installation,” and Barnacascel agreed.
Town Manager Kayla Cox said last week she hopes to provide Council with an update on the parking lot lighting situation this week on Oct. 21.
