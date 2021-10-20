Digital menu board approved for Hardee’s

Many council members empathized and noted they had noticed a change in that area of Oxford Street at night, but had not been able to put a finger on what had changed.

Council turned to Reggie Barnacascel Jr., vice president of restaurant development, who joined the meeting via Zoom, for answers.

Barnacascel said the lighting change was contracted to a third-party company, responsible for obtaining its own permits for such projects. He assured Council, he would personally reach out to the project manager, verify it completed work in Floyd and find out why proper permit channels were not followed.

Barnacascel said a digital menu board will emit about the same amount of light as the one currently in place, calling the difference “unsubstantial.”

Councilman Chris Bond explained to council members, during the Sept. 22 meeting of the Floyd Planning Commission, the group decided to not recommend the approval of the digital menu board.

The Board had difficulty coming to a consensus, Bond said Oct. 7, but ultimately decided not to recommend the installation of a digital menu board because of constant movement on the example board the FPC received video of, which could cast shadows and make movement on nearby homes.