Buffs Golf team win best in state

The Floyd County High School Buffaloes Golf team won the Class 2 state championship at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford Monday. It was the school's sixth state title in golf, and the first in 14 years.
The Region C champion Buffaloes had a team score of 331, Region D Champion Graham had 341, Region A Champion King William had 355, and Region B Champion Staunton had 363.
Mitchell Thompson and McKenzie Weddle shared team medalist honors with 82. Both shot 40 on the front nine and 42 on the back nine.
Weddle had a birdie and three pars on the front nine and four pars on the back nine. Thompson had six pars on the first nine holes and a birdie and two pars on the back nine.
Ryne Bond was a stroke behind at 83. He had a 43, with a birdie and two pars on the front nine, and had the best back nine with a birdie and four pars.
Tanyan Sutphin had the best start with a 38 on the front nine and a 46 on the back nine for an 84 total.
"I had double bogeys on 11 and 13, but I had birdies on two and nine," he said.
The other two golfers for Floyd were Grant Gallimore, who shot 41-44 for an 85 and his brother Hunter Gallimore who went 44 and 45 for an 89.
Winning the state championship on the Pete Dye course was significant. The only regular season loss came here when Floyd lost by one stroke, and the Buffaloes clinched a spot in the state tournament by winning the Region C tournament here a week earlier, by an identical 331 score.
"I felt a lot less stress this week," Weddle said. "I was more comfortable."
Thompson said, "I've played this course a lot, so it was familiar. I played it twice last year and five times this year."
This was the sixth golf state championship for Floyd County. The first came in 1986 with coach David Thompson and was the first state championship in any sport for FCHS.
Skip Bishop won four state titles, back-to-back in 2001 and 2002 and again in 2006 and 2007. His final state champion team posted a 583, the best score in state history. Bishop was at this year's tournament, watching from the cart path.
"We've got ten great kids on this team," said coach Dirk Davis. "We had to leave four of them at home (only six players can compete at state), but all of them would have played for any team in the state.
"We had to deal with the pandemic but everyone worked hard and followed the protocols. Last year the day after we lost in the regional tournament, Mitch and Ryan got everyone together and started planning for this year."
Davis cited assistant coach Terry Arbogast as an important factor. "When he joined me with the JV program four years ago, it made things a lot better."
After winning the trophy, the team was treated with a ride home in a limousine. They also had a team picture made under the stop light in Floyd, a tradition started by the 2013 girls' basketball state championship team.