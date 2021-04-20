Buffs Golf team win best in state

The Floyd County High School Buffaloes Golf team won the Class 2 state championship at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford Monday. It was the school's sixth state title in golf, and the first in 14 years.

The Region C champion Buffaloes had a team score of 331, Region D Champion Graham had 341, Region A Champion King William had 355, and Region B Champion Staunton had 363.

Mitchell Thompson and McKenzie Weddle shared team medalist honors with 82. Both shot 40 on the front nine and 42 on the back nine.

Weddle had a birdie and three pars on the front nine and four pars on the back nine. Thompson had six pars on the first nine holes and a birdie and two pars on the back nine.

Ryne Bond was a stroke behind at 83. He had a 43, with a birdie and two pars on the front nine, and had the best back nine with a birdie and four pars.

Tanyan Sutphin had the best start with a 38 on the front nine and a 46 on the back nine for an 84 total.

"I had double bogeys on 11 and 13, but I had birdies on two and nine," he said.

The other two golfers for Floyd were Grant Gallimore, who shot 41-44 for an 85 and his brother Hunter Gallimore who went 44 and 45 for an 89.