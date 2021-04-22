Transfer station new hours announced, will accept tires for Earth Day

Celebrate Earth Day in Floyd County today, tomorrow and every day by using the Floyd County Transfer Station.

Beginning today, Earth Day, until April 24 the Floyd County waste disposal transfer station will accept up to 12 old tires per household free of charge. As usual, there is no charge for household solid waste and recycling.

New hours are also in place begging today. The new temporary public hours are:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The waivers were approved by The Floyd County Supervisors and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.