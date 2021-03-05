Council recognizes Penn, approves Zoning Ordinance

The Floyd Town Council on March 4 discussed a number of topics, including town zoning and Small Town Summer 2021, and it formally recognized Daisy Penn, a Floyd resident who was the first Black student to attend and graduate from Floyd County High School in 1960.
As Penn was unable to attend due to health conditions, Buffaloes Coach Winfred Beale accepted a framed print of Floyd presented by Mayor Will Griffin in Penn’s place. Griffin said he was “glad and honored to show Penn the respect she deserves.”
Beale said Penn has always been an important woman in his life, and it was an honor to be in attendance for her. He said that through formal recognition, “her legacy will live on forever.”
The presentation was originally scheduled to take place during Black History Month in February but was delayed by winter weather. The Declaration of Recognition will be entered into the meeting’s minutes, which are a part of the town’s official history.
During the meeting, the council also approved and adopted revisions to the town’s zoning ordinance for the first time since 2010. A public hearing was held at 6 p.m. before votes were cast, giving the council the opportunity to discuss the changes and ask questions to members of the Planning Commission, which recommended approval of the ordinance, including the group Chairman Michael Maslaney and Senior Planner of the New River Valley Regional Commission Aphi Fancon.
Some changes between the 2010 Town of Floyd Zoning Ordinance and the 2021 version include restructuring of the documents’ contents and updating wordage to easier understand how businesses are categorized. The process was similar to updating sign ordinances in the past, according to the council.
Councilman David Whitaker voiced concern about the types of businesses that the ordinance allows for, such as micro breweries and micro wineries.
“Are we trying to make Floyd more of a tourist destination?” he asked.
He was assured by Fancon and Maslaney that what the ordinance allows for isn’t necessarily what will open there, but Whitaker was not convinced.
He said he was “just trying to speak for local people who don’t want Floyd to become another Christiansburg or Blacksburg.”
The council ultimately voted 4-1 to approve the adoption of the new ordinances, with Whitaker voting no. Vice Mayor Patton initially passed his vote and waited until the other council members had voted to approve.
For a previously approved contract with Thomas & Litton to renovate Town Hall, the town council agreed that its maximum budget will be $225,000, which will be paid out of the town’s general fund. Town Manager Kayla Cox reminded council members that, if need be, the construction can be done in phases.
Improvements budgeted for include adding a bathroom to the W. Skip Bishop Town Hall, where regular meetings are held, connecting it with the main town offices next door, creating a separate chamber within the W. Skip Bishop building to hold closed sessions and making the buildings ADA-compliant.
A motion was not required, but the council came to an agreement to budget $200,000-$225,000.
Also during the Thursday meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve the memorandum of understanding regarding the Senior Community Service Employment Program, which is maintained along with the Floyd Chamber of Commerce. This item had been included on the Town Council meeting agenda for several meetings, and action was delayed a number of times for various reasons.
The March 4 meeting was the first one to begin with a moment of silence since the council voted on the matter in February. Council adjourned just after 7 p.m.
The next Floyd Town Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on March 18.