Council recognizes Penn, approves Zoning Ordinance

The Floyd Town Council on March 4 discussed a number of topics, including town zoning and Small Town Summer 2021, and it formally recognized Daisy Penn, a Floyd resident who was the first Black student to attend and graduate from Floyd County High School in 1960.

As Penn was unable to attend due to health conditions, Buffaloes Coach Winfred Beale accepted a framed print of Floyd presented by Mayor Will Griffin in Penn’s place. Griffin said he was “glad and honored to show Penn the respect she deserves.”

Beale said Penn has always been an important woman in his life, and it was an honor to be in attendance for her. He said that through formal recognition, “her legacy will live on forever.”

The presentation was originally scheduled to take place during Black History Month in February but was delayed by winter weather. The Declaration of Recognition will be entered into the meeting’s minutes, which are a part of the town’s official history.