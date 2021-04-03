Sandra Smith: Nurturing music for generations

Growing up in Independence, Grayson County had three piano teachers. After one was injured, one moved away and another died by the end of Smith’s seventh-grade year, she was approached by parents who asked if she would take on their children as students.

“I thought ‘what I can give the students is better than nothing. If I don’t take them, they’d get nothing and something is better than nothing,’” she recalled. From the eighth grade to college, Smith had about 35 piano students who she worked with after-school and on weekends. “I didn’t get into mischief because there was no time,” she joked.

As a girl, Smith thought she might want to be a nurse or a doctor, but by the time she was college age, she had decided on a music career. She graduated from Radford University with a master’s degree in Musicology.

“I’ve not had a single regret,” she said about her choice.

Along with being a full-time music teacher, Smith organizes and directs music for Madrigal Dinners, Musicals and FCHS’s yearly Graduation. “I had never done a virtual choir before,” she said about last year’s ceremonies, describing how choir students video-taped their separate parts that were later edited together.