Cookie season: Floyd County Girl Scouts adapt to COVID-19 changes

As an organization dedicated largely to community service and social interaction, the COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be challenging for Girl Scouts troops across the country, including the local Floyd County Girl Scouts, which is a part of the regional Virginia Skyline Girl Scout Council.
Service Unit Manager for Floyd County Girl Scouts Holly Kiser said that while last year about 60 girls and 15 volunteer adults were registered with Floyd Girl Scouts, “many volunteers chose not to return” this year due to the added stress and difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, there are 30 girls registered and about eight adult volunteers.
“Our older girls (in the Cadette group and up) all chose to return, as well as the leaders,” Kiser said. “Most of my Brownies returned and some are now Juniors too. We offered to pay the full registration fee of $32 for all of our girls and leaders from last year who wanted to return this year. We used our troop funds earned last year from our product sales which include nut and candy sales in the fall and cookie sales in the winter.”
Floyd Girl Scouts is divided into Dazies (kindergarten and first grade), Brownies (second and third grade), Juniors (fourth and fifth grade), Cadettes (sixth to eighth grade), Seniors (ninth and tenth grade) and Ambassadors (eleventh and twelfth grade). Kiser said that the group regularly has “at least two (adult) leaders for each group,” and other adults volunteer to serve as “service unit leaders” including a product sales leader and a finances leader.
However, with the decrease in the number of volunteers this year, the Floyd Girl Scouts’ goal has been to connect the girls with regional activities officiated by the Skyline Girl Scout Council, which has paid employees who have been creating programs, virtual field trips and badge activities, according to Kiser. The Skyline Girl Scout Council is composed of Girl Scout troops located in Lynchburg, Giles County, Floyd, Wytheville and Danville.
“We didn’t want to have to ‘end’ Girl Scouts in Floyd, so with our local council’s permission, we developed a plan to be able to continue to offer Girl Scouts without the large adult volunteer support,” Kiser explained.
Floyd Girl Scouts are participating in small troop events when available, such as attending the June Bug Center’s adaptation of “Frozen Jr.” in November, of which some of the troop’s older members were performers.
Kiser also noted that cookie-selling season, one of the Girl Scouts’ largest annual fundraisers, has proved to be “greatly affected'' by the pandemic since troops are unable to have regular cookie booths. She said that last year, through social media and a deadline extension, the group was able to sell or receive donations for “most of our cookies.”
For the 2021 season, Kiser added, “our older girl troop is selling cookies and doing it mostly on their own through personal social media outlets.”
While the group hopes to return to a semi-normal next year, its goals remain the same, Kiser said: “to provide girl-led and -planned activities that help each member develop her talents, leadership skills and have a positive impact on her community.”
Floyd community members can support the local Senior/Cadette Troop 163 in its cookie-selling efforts by ordering at https://bit.ly/3rbAQ2n. Proceeds from this year’s cookie sales will benefit the troops’ efforts to earn Gold and Silver service project awards and fund a trip to Savannah, Ga., which was canceled last year.