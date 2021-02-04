Cookie season: Floyd County Girl Scouts adapt to COVID-19 changes

As an organization dedicated largely to community service and social interaction, the COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be challenging for Girl Scouts troops across the country, including the local Floyd County Girl Scouts, which is a part of the regional Virginia Skyline Girl Scout Council.

Service Unit Manager for Floyd County Girl Scouts Holly Kiser said that while last year about 60 girls and 15 volunteer adults were registered with Floyd Girl Scouts, “many volunteers chose not to return” this year due to the added stress and difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, there are 30 girls registered and about eight adult volunteers.

“Our older girls (in the Cadette group and up) all chose to return, as well as the leaders,” Kiser said. “Most of my Brownies returned and some are now Juniors too. We offered to pay the full registration fee of $32 for all of our girls and leaders from last year who wanted to return this year. We used our troop funds earned last year from our product sales which include nut and candy sales in the fall and cookie sales in the winter.”