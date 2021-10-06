Nearly 300 cast ballots early

Early voting kicked off last month at the Floyd County Courthouse for the Nov. 2 General Election, and signs at the corner of north Locust and Main streets mark the spot.

Floyd County Registrar Amy Ingram said Oct. 5 a total of 286 county residents had voted early in-person at the courthouse since Sept. 17.

Early voting is available on the top floor of the building, in the Registrar's Office, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and two Saturdays before Election Day: Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.

Curbside voting assistance is also available in the back parking lot of the courthouse, in a parking spot close to the Sheriff's Office.

Early voting will not be available on Monday, Oct. 11. The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 12.

Polling places in each district open at 6 a.m. on Election Day and will remain open until 7 p.m.

Sample ballots for each district are available at www.floydcova.org/voter-registrar.

With additional questions, call (540) 745-9350.