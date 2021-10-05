Community partners host Floyd PRIDE 2021

Attendance grew throughout the afternoon at Saturday’s annual PFLAG PRIDE celebration. The free public event, held for the first time at the Floyd EcoVillage, featured live music, vending booths, yoga, guided meditation and drag show entertainment.

Emil Morris, an outreach worker with the Radford Woman’s Resource Center made buttons bearing various pronouns for attendees who wanted to wear them during the Oct. 2 event.

Morris said the center, established in 1977, works with men as well as women and provides victim services, anti-violence programs and an Inclusion Council for nurses, teachers, advocates and community partners.

SONG (Southerners on New Ground), a group from Richmond that builds coalitions and alliances with people of color, immigrants, working class and LGBTQ+ communities, was on hand to provide support and information. Debbie Snellings, a candidate for School Board in the Courthouse District, spoke with some LGBTQ Floyd public school students at the event in an effort to hear their school experiences and learn what they need.