Nine hepatitis A cases related to Roanoke eateries

ROANOKE — The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health districts announced today, Sept. 24, anyone who visited one of three Famous Anthony’s locations from Aug. 10-26 may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
An employee who worked at three Famous Anthony’s restaurant locations in Roanoke has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, prompting the health alert from the health districts.
The three locations of potential exposure include 4913 Grandin Road (Southwest Plaza), 6499 Williamson Road (Brookside), and 2221 Crystal Spring Avenue, a location that recently closed, according to the restaurant’s website.
The RCAHD is currently investigating nine cases of hepatitis A associated with this exposure. The leadership team at Famous Anthony’s has been assisting, and is fully cooperating, with the investigation.
Community members who experience any of the following symptoms and visited one of the three Famous Anthony’s locations Aug. 10-26 should seek medical care and alert their healthcare provider of possible exposure:
- Jaundice; yellowing of the skin or the eyes
- Fever
- Fatigue
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Abdominal pain
- Dark urine
- Light-colored stools
It is very important for people with symptoms to stay home from work, especially if they work in food service, health care or child care, RCAHD states.
Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus. Anyone who is not currently vaccinated against Hepatitis A is encouraged to get the vaccine, which is currently available from many healthcare providers, health clinics and local pharmacies and is part of routine childhood vaccination series.
Exposure to hepatitis A virus may occur through direct contact with an infected person or by consuming food or drink that has been contaminated. Symptoms may develop 15 to 50 days following exposure. People are at increased risk if they have been in close and continuous contact with an infected person, particularly in a household or day care setting.
Frequent handwashing with soap and warm water after using the bathroom, changing a diaper or before preparing food can help prevent the spread of hepatitis A. Routine vaccination reduces the risk of this disease and is available to anyone.
RCAHD emphasizes Virginia has experienced widespread outbreaks of hepatitis A across the Commonwealth, and vaccination is recommended for everyone.
For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/epidemiology-fact-sheets/hepatitis-a/.