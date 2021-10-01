Upcoming dialing changes for area code 540

FLOYD — All customers with the 540 area code should prepare for 10-digit dialing and the introduction of the new 826 area code during the first few months of 2022, Citizens Telephone Co-Op said in a release this week.

The 826 area code will be added as an overlay to the 540 region beginning next summer, the Co-Op explained, which is the addition of another area code (826) to the same geographic region served by an existing area code (540).

An overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code, but does require customers to dial the area code to complete local calls.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

A permissive dialing period will begin on Nov. 13 to give consumers adequate time to adjust to the dialing changes. During this period, local calls can be made with either seven or 10 digits, and all calls that are local will continue to be local even though you dial 10 digits.

Beginning May 14, 2022, mandatory 10 digit dialing will begin. All local calls made within the 540 area code must be placed using 10 digits (area code + the seven-digit telephone number).