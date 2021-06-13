NRCA Board announces new CEO

RADFORD — New River Community Action’s Board of Directors is announced the organization’s new CEO June 10 to be Krystal Thompson, a Virginia Tech alumna with experience in director positions across the state

As the CEO, Thompson will be responsible for the successful leadership and management of the agency, as well as overseeing the planning and implementation of the agency's programs and services to address needs of the community and low-income clients for NRCA programs.

Thompson is a human services professional with many years in the nonprofit, for-profit and public arenas. Krystal has experience in program development and implementation, grant writing, fundraising, strategic planning, budgeting, fiscal, regulatory compliance and human resource management. She comes to NRCA from the state director position with Family Preservation Services and, previously, the executive director for the Brain Injury Services of SWVA and the Chief Operating Officer at the Commonwealth Catholic Charities.