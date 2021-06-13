NRCA Board announces new CEO

RADFORD — New River Community Action’s Board of Directors is announced the organization’s new CEO June 10 to be Krystal Thompson, a Virginia Tech alumna with experience in director positions across the state
As the CEO, Thompson will be responsible for the successful leadership and management of the agency, as well as overseeing the planning and implementation of the agency's programs and services to address needs of the community and low-income clients for NRCA programs.
Thompson is a human services professional with many years in the nonprofit, for-profit and public arenas. Krystal has experience in program development and implementation, grant writing, fundraising, strategic planning, budgeting, fiscal, regulatory compliance and human resource management. She comes to NRCA from the state director position with Family Preservation Services and, previously, the executive director for the Brain Injury Services of SWVA and the Chief Operating Officer at the Commonwealth Catholic Charities.
Thompson has a Master of Arts in Education degree in Counseling Education and Student Personnel Services and a Bachelor of Science degree in Family and Child Development from Virginia Tech. Thompson also comes with her Certification in Mission-Based Leadership and Organization Development from the University of Notre Dame and Catholic Charities USA. Thompson has served in multiple board leadership and volunteer roles in her community.
Thompson has been working with outgoing CEO Terry Smusz on the leadership transition that will occur when Smusz retires on June 30.
“The board reviewed over 100 applications from all around the United States as part of a months-long process,” said John McEnhill, board chairperson and executive director of Floyd Chamber of Commerce. “We are confident that Krystal has the right mix of leadership skills and experience to work effectively with our diverse, active Board of Directors and our many valued community partners and empower NRCA’s dedicated staff guided by our mission.”
NRCA is a nonprofit that offers hope and help through services that meet basic needs, strengthen families, promote school readiness and economic stability to improve the lives of more 8,000 people each year in the New River Valley. For more information, visit www.newrivercommunityaction.org.