Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week - Josie

Josie is a loving girl, available for adoption from the Floyd County Humane Society. 

 Submitted photo

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Josie, who is patiently waiting for her forever family. Well-mannered and four to five years old, Josie’s foster family says she is intelligent and independent.

"We are very happy with her progress in just four days,” they said. “Josie very much wants to be a house dog. Our dogs frequently go out to our fenced-in yard, and Josie goes for the couch. She figured out the dog door, and there have been no accidents inside since.”

To meet Josie or any of the other cats, kittens or dogs at the Floyd County Humane Society, call (540) 745-7207.

