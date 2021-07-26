Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Josie, who is patiently waiting for her forever family. Well-mannered and four to five years old, Josie’s foster family says she is intelligent and independent.

"We are very happy with her progress in just four days,” they said. “Josie very much wants to be a house dog. Our dogs frequently go out to our fenced-in yard, and Josie goes for the couch. She figured out the dog door, and there have been no accidents inside since.”