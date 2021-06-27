Tome to replace Ackerson as Plenty!’s director

FLOYD — Plenty!’s first full-time executive director, Kerry Ackerson, is set to retire at the end of June after three years of working with the nonprofit, and Nancy Tome will assume the position’s duties effective June 30.

Ackerson said last week that Plenty! “embodies the finest values” of the Floyd community — generosity, welcoming and faith in abundance.”

“Leading Plenty! has been a great privilege and joy,” she added. “Having the opportunity to dive deep into the workings of the Floyd community has given me lasting relationships and an even greater appreciation of my adopted home.”

Since Ackerson started at Plenty! in 2018, the organization has served 60% more people and distributed 50% more food each year through delivery and regular programs that operate five days of the week.

Ackerson said while she looks forward to spending more time with her husband, Peter, on their farm in Indian Valley, the staff at Plenty! says that, after Kerry “retires,” they are counting on her to return as Plenty!’s most highly trained, on-call volunteer.