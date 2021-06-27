Tome to replace Ackerson as Plenty!’s director

FLOYD — Plenty!’s first full-time executive director, Kerry Ackerson, is set to retire at the end of June after three years of working with the nonprofit, and Nancy Tome will assume the position’s duties effective June 30.
Ackerson said last week that Plenty! “embodies the finest values” of the Floyd community — generosity, welcoming and faith in abundance.”
“Leading Plenty! has been a great privilege and joy,” she added. “Having the opportunity to dive deep into the workings of the Floyd community has given me lasting relationships and an even greater appreciation of my adopted home.”
Since Ackerson started at Plenty! in 2018, the organization has served 60% more people and distributed 50% more food each year through delivery and regular programs that operate five days of the week.
Ackerson said while she looks forward to spending more time with her husband, Peter, on their farm in Indian Valley, the staff at Plenty! says that, after Kerry “retires,” they are counting on her to return as Plenty!’s most highly trained, on-call volunteer.
Stepping into the role of Plenty’s executive director is Nancy Tome, who has more than 35 years of experience working in the private sector, most recently directing the partnership between a global IT company and a large federal agency, according to the Board of Directors.
“Her wealth of expertise in strategic and financial planning, program management, funding development, data driven decision making and team building will be a tremendous asset in her new role as Plenty!’s executive director,” Ackerson said.
Tome lives in Floyd with her husband, Jeff, and son, Alex. The Tomes fell in love with the friendly vibe and natural beauty of Floyd after a visit to see family here three years ago, and built their home and moved here from Maryland
Tome’s entire family stepped forward to answer Plenty!'s call for help during the pandemic and became highly involved volunteers. Outside of volunteering, Tome's hobbies include reading, gardening, walking, home projects, herbal medicine and playing the ukulele.
Tome said she is excited for this new chapter for her to unfold.
“I am delighted at the opportunity Plenty! gives me to serve the community and advocate for food security and sustainable land use practices within the community,” she said. “I have met so many wonderful and giving people and look forward to working alongside the talented staff and volunteers who work together to make a better world for their neighbors each and every day.”
For more details about Plenty! and its ongoing programs, visit www.plentylocal.org.