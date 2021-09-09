Floyd County Fair returns Saturday

The Floyd County Livestock and County Fair, which is highlighting everyday heroes this year, will take a moment out of festivities Saturday to remember those lost to the 9/11 terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Beginning at noon at the fair’s Main Stage, the National Anthem will be performed by Kambrianna Tucker, followed by a 9/11 Memorial Prayer offered by Terri Clark, a memorial bell toll from Floyd County Fire Department #3 and a moment of silence.

“The fact that our fair is being held on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is not lost on us,” organizers said on the fair’s Facebook page. “We will have a memorial area you can visit ... (and also) hope to have a timeline and unknown/forgotten facts about that day in the barn. You will have an opportunity to tell us and others ‘Where were you, when…’.”

The theme of the 2021 fair is “Celebrating our Everyday Heroes,” a nod to both the anniversary of 9/11 and the past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.