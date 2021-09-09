Floyd County Fair returns Saturday

The Floyd County Livestock and County Fair, which is highlighting everyday heroes this year, will take a moment out of festivities Saturday to remember those lost to the 9/11 terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Beginning at noon at the fair’s Main Stage, the National Anthem will be performed by Kambrianna Tucker, followed by a 9/11 Memorial Prayer offered by Terri Clark, a memorial bell toll from Floyd County Fire Department #3 and a moment of silence.
“The fact that our fair is being held on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is not lost on us,” organizers said on the fair’s Facebook page. “We will have a memorial area you can visit ... (and also) hope to have a timeline and unknown/forgotten facts about that day in the barn. You will have an opportunity to tell us and others ‘Where were you, when…’.”
The theme of the 2021 fair is “Celebrating our Everyday Heroes,” a nod to both the anniversary of 9/11 and the past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When choosing a theme for this year's event, we took into consideration that the event date in 2021 happened to fall on September 11, a date that all of us remember and few will ever forget,” organizers explained on the Floyd County Fair homepage. “Beyond that, we find ourselves coming out of a global pandemic that disrupted nearly every aspect of our lives for so long that we found it fitting to celebrate those who helped us through some of the toughest times in recent memory: our everyday heroes.”
Later in the day, livestock competitions will include sheep, goats and chickens, there will be several cake walks hosted by Floyd County 4-H, and Boy Scout Troop 36 will hold a Flag Retirement Ceremony.
Miss Floyd County Fair will take the Main Stage at 2 p.m., and the Floyd County Fair website states Meriden Roberts has been crowned this year’s winner. A Carroll County native, Roberts is a student at Virginia Tech and an accomplished dancer, cheerleader and community volunteer.
Live music at the Main Stage throughout the day will be provided by the Crystal River Band.
The Floyd County Fair will take place at Chantilly Farm/Floyd Family Campground, just off Franklin Pike Road, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11.
A full schedule for the day can be found online at www.floydcountyfair.com/schedule.