102 and still making apple butter

Once again God blessed members of the White Rock Church of the Brethren with a beautiful day to make apple butter and fellowship. A particularly special part of the day was being joined by Esther Griffith, a native of the area.

White Rock Church has made apple butter in an open copper kettle for several years, and Griffith, who is 102, has helped for the past three or four.

Church members said, “We all enjoyed her being there so much to help us through the day,” and noted Griffith’s sense of humor that kept everyone laughing.

The church sells apple butter for its outreach programs, and all of the proceeds benefit community members in need.

“We appreciate all that everyone does to help with this project of the church, and we hope to continue to sever others while enjoying the company and help of Mrs. Esther. See you all again next fall, if it be God’s will. God bless you all.”

White Rock Church of the Brethren is located at 1863 White Rock Rd. in Floyd. Call the church at (540) 763-9766.