Turman, Boothe remain at Board helm through 2022

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors, at its organizational meeting Monday evening, with two new supervisors on board, reappointed Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork and Vice Chair Jerry Boothe of the Courthouse District to another year in their respective roles.
Turman and Boothe each received four “yes” votes and one “abstention,” as to not vote for themselves.
The meeting was the first public session for Little River Supervisor Kalinda Bechtold, who replaces Justin Coleman, and interim Locust Grover member Levi Cox, who the board selected to serve following Lauren Yoder’s resignation.
Bechtold is elected to a four-year term and Cox serves until the next general election when voters will decide.
The Board set its meetings for 2022 to take place on the second Tuesdays of each month, starting at 8:30 a.m., and the fourth Tuesdays, starting at 7 p.m.
Alternate dates because of emergency/weather delays, will be the first and fourth Thursdays of each month with the same starting times.
The Board also unanimously approved use of Roberts Rules of Order for meetings on Jan. 3, and ruled it will continue to provide detailed minutes of each meeting, posted online at the county’s website at www.floydcova.org.
Supervisors Boothe and Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch praised the detail presented in the board meeting minutes. DeVito said it shows “transparency” by the board and the county government, and Boothe noted that when a board member says he wants to make sure something is said “on the record,” it is provided in the minutes.
The agenda for the board meeting also called for appointments to various commissions and committees where supervisors normally sit but it was delayed until the Nov. 11 meeting on a motion by Boothe. The agreement was also a unanimous vote, 5-0.
The approvals Jan. 3 followed the county’s previous appointments with no change. Turman and Boothe were in their same positions in previous years. The meeting day selections and times were not changed and Roberts Rules prevails at the guidebook for the meetings.
The first regular meeting for January is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, starting at 8:30 a.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings are held at the County Administration Building at 120 West Oxford St. in Floyd.