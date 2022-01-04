Turman, Boothe remain at Board helm through 2022

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors, at its organizational meeting Monday evening, with two new supervisors on board, reappointed Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork and Vice Chair Jerry Boothe of the Courthouse District to another year in their respective roles.

Turman and Boothe each received four “yes” votes and one “abstention,” as to not vote for themselves.

The meeting was the first public session for Little River Supervisor Kalinda Bechtold, who replaces Justin Coleman, and interim Locust Grover member Levi Cox, who the board selected to serve following Lauren Yoder’s resignation.

Bechtold is elected to a four-year term and Cox serves until the next general election when voters will decide.

The Board set its meetings for 2022 to take place on the second Tuesdays of each month, starting at 8:30 a.m., and the fourth Tuesdays, starting at 7 p.m.

Alternate dates because of emergency/weather delays, will be the first and fourth Thursdays of each month with the same starting times.