Primary guidance released for graduation, all in-person instruction discussed

RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday tentative plans to amend Executive Order 72 to allow for in-person graduations and commencement ceremonies. The new guidance is expected to go into effect on April 1 but are still “tentative” as of March 18. Floyd County Public High School Graduation is set for May 22.
Outdoor graduation events will be limited to 5,000 people to 30 percent of the venue’s capacity, Northam announced, and indoor graduation events will be limited to 500 people or 30 percent capacity. Attendees must wear masks and follow safety protocols to ensure social distancing.
Additional preliminary guidelines announced March 17 include:
- All parties seated together within six feet are limited to no more than 20 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
- Eliminate social congregation
- Create a guest flow plan with signage
- Provide sanitizing wipes and disinfect often
“I appreciate the work that our schools, students and teachers have put in to get back into the classroom safely, and the efforts of public health officials and education leaders in developing guidelines for safe graduations and commencements this spring,” said Northam. “We are releasing this guidance early to allow schools to begin planning for this year’s events. While graduation and commencement ceremonies will still be different than they were in the past, this is a tremendous step forward for all of our schools, our graduates and their families.”
Also included in the release was information about in-person learning, as Northam had directed all school districts to have plans in place for in-person learning by March 15. All divisions continue to provide fully remote instructional options for students who choose to learn from home.
Floyd County started welcoming more students back to the classroom in February; many have been going four days per week since school started in August.
“Given the rapid progress we are making with vaccinating teachers and staff, and what we now know about how schools can operate safely with proper mitigation measures, I believe in-person instruction will be the norm in every Virginia school division this fall,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “In fact, many of our school divisions — with guidance from the state — are already looking beyond the immediate issues related to returning students to their classrooms and are developing plans to make up the ground that has been lost over the past year.”