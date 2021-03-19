Primary guidance released for graduation, all in-person instruction discussed

Also included in the release was information about in-person learning, as Northam had directed all school districts to have plans in place for in-person learning by March 15. All divisions continue to provide fully remote instructional options for students who choose to learn from home.

“Given the rapid progress we are making with vaccinating teachers and staff, and what we now know about how schools can operate safely with proper mitigation measures, I believe in-person instruction will be the norm in every Virginia school division this fall,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “In fact, many of our school divisions — with guidance from the state — are already looking beyond the immediate issues related to returning students to their classrooms and are developing plans to make up the ground that has been lost over the past year.”