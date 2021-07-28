Floyd golfers place high in Junior Golf Tour

FLOYD — The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour ended the regular season with a stop at Blacksburg Country Club Monday, July 19, and for Floyd’s Ryne Bond, it was the best round of the season.

Bond and Grady Williams both ended their 18-hole round shooting par 72, which forced a playoff that extended for two holes.

On the first playoff, on the 10th hole, Williams hit his approach shot within a foot of the hole and had a tap-in putt for a birdie. With the pressure on, Bond sank a 20-foot birdie putt to force a second playoff. On the 11th hole, Williams had a 12-foot putt attempt that barely missed.

Bond then dropped in his 8-foot putt for the win.

Also in the age group, Corey Powers of Check finished 11th with an 87.

In the 13-14 age group, Isaiah Cantrell tied for third with Grayson Laird of Galax with 79. Peyton Mason tied for ninth with a 90.

In the Tuesday, July 13 match at Auburn Hills in Riner, Cantrell tied for first with a 77. He lost the first playoff hole to Jack Skinner of Blacksburg. Peyton Mason tied for sixth with 84.

In the 15-16 age group, Bond and Williams tied for fourth with each shooting 78.

The Blue Ridge Junior Tour's post-season playoff will be held this week at Glade Spring Resort in Bluefield.