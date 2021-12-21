Golf champs recognized at annual banquet

The Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame held its annual induction banquet Tuesday, Nov. 23, and two of Floyd County High School’s state champs attended at the Salem Civic Center.

In addition to inducting four members into its Hall of Fame, the organization recognized local high school students and coaches as part of its Hall of Fame Jr team.

Floyd County junior Mckenzie Weddle was named to this team for 2020 as well as 2021. Floyd County Varsity Coach Dirk Davis was named Coach of the Year for the 2020 team that included the 2020-21 school year.

Additionally, the FCHS golf team received plaques and special recognition for their State Championships during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.