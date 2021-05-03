 Skip to main content
Angels in the Attic to extend Friday hours
Angels in the Attic Boutique/Store

The Angels in the Attic Boutique store front in March 2021. The Angels in the Attic Boutique and Store are located at 210 S. Locust St. in Floyd.

 File photo

The Angels in the Attic Store announced during the weekend that it will extend its Friday hours beginning May 7. The open hours will be 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Fridays; Saturday hours will continue to be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

A combination more available volunteers as vaccinations are now widely available, as well as a lot of patrons now feeling eager to shop on Fridays, made this “great improvement” possible, according to Angels Media Volunteer Ralph Roe. Due to the number of people inside the store at any one time, it is important to continue wearing masks in accordance with the health experts at the CDC. Let's keep the unvaccinated safe for a while longer, he said.

Open hours will not change for the Angels Furniture Store. The store is located next door to the Floyd Country Store on Locust Street in Floyd.

