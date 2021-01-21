Floyd Growth Center to expand

The Floyd County Economic Development Authority called a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 12, to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, to discuss a potential occupant at the Floyd Growth Center. Most of the meeting was held in closed session under Virginia statutes 2.3, 2.5 and 2.9, which allow closed sessions by a government body when discussing the possibility of a business opening a new location or expanding within its jurisdiction.

The meeting was in regard to a “potential lease” in Building 1 of the FGC, according to Lydeana Martin, Floyd County’s economic development director, who said that Building 1 details could be discussed but nothing could be disclosed about the potential business.

Construction on Building 1, a multi-tenant building, is set to begin by late spring,” Martin said, and is currently in the final design stages.