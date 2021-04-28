Real estate taxes will rise three cents

The $8 million comes from a $6.65 million 15-year loan from Truist Bank that provides $4.83 million for the county’s EMS digital radio system that includes new towers and equipment and $1.82 million for the new shell building at the Commerce Park along with a $1.35 million note from Skyline National Bank for $580,000 in 10 15-year loans for new fire trucks, $420,000 for ambulance and garbage truck financing on five-year loans and $350,000 for a new recreation department building on a 15-year note.

In addition, the county is counting on at least $197,000 in refinancing savings and up to $489,000 in meals tax revenue to replenish the Capital Reserve Fund and help defer expenses.

The moves came after a public hearing on the tax proposal that did not bring even a single resident to the floor to speak for or against the issue. In previous years, a tax increase of even one penny a year resulted in loud, often boisterous hearings of angry county residents, but the hearing Tuesday night was the second one in a row with no speakers or public comment, except for an email or two.

Locust Grove Supervisor Lauren Yoder, who is leaving the board at the end of his current term, expressed surprise that “cultural issues,” brought out speakers at hearings but no longer ones on financial matters like taxes.