Real estate taxes will rise three cents

Floyd County supervisors decided unanimously to increase taxes on real estate assessments and personal property in order to finance $8 million for capital needs. The decision came after a long meeting Tuesday evening that started 30 minutes earlier than normal and extended late into the night, including three public hearings and an unscheduled closed-door “executive session.”
The new real estate taxes will rise to 63 cents per $100 of valuation and personal property rate to $3.20, an increase of three cents on real estate taxes and 25 cents on personal property rates for county residents for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.
The decision Tuesday night does not set the final formal tax-rate but it does establish the limits. Under Virginia law, the county can set a final, lower tax rate in its final vote in May, if desired, but cannot increase the amount agreed-to informally Tuesday night.
The debate between supervisors was not over whether to raise taxes but by how much after accepting, by consensus, $8 million in new loans from two banks, with the county administration building on Oxford Street as collateral to complete financing a high-tech digital radio system for emergency and law enforcement use, a “shell building at the Regional Commerce Center, a new office and maintenance building at the county recreational park, a new fire truck and ambulance, and related materials.
The $8 million comes from a $6.65 million 15-year loan from Truist Bank that provides $4.83 million for the county’s EMS digital radio system that includes new towers and equipment and $1.82 million for the new shell building at the Commerce Park along with a $1.35 million note from Skyline National Bank for $580,000 in 10 15-year loans for new fire trucks, $420,000 for ambulance and garbage truck financing on five-year loans and $350,000 for a new recreation department building on a 15-year note.
In addition, the county is counting on at least $197,000 in refinancing savings and up to $489,000 in meals tax revenue to replenish the Capital Reserve Fund and help defer expenses.
The moves came after a public hearing on the tax proposal that did not bring even a single resident to the floor to speak for or against the issue. In previous years, a tax increase of even one penny a year resulted in loud, often boisterous hearings of angry county residents, but the hearing Tuesday night was the second one in a row with no speakers or public comment, except for an email or two.
Locust Grove Supervisor Lauren Yoder, who is leaving the board at the end of his current term, expressed surprise that “cultural issues,” brought out speakers at hearings but no longer ones on financial matters like taxes.
“This is the first year that I haven’t heard anyone out in the county talk about taxes,” Yoder told the meeting.
“I think it is the pandemic,” said Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch. “People are exhausted.”
“I’m uncomfortable for everyone here,” said Indian Valley Supervisor Justin Coleman. “It is vital that we have good coverage of radio service throughout the area for our law enforcement and emergency units. It is safer, and we must have the ability to do it.”
“I’ve struggled with this one,” said Burks Fork Supervisor Joe Turman. “We’ve agreed to move forward, and we have to pay for it. Next year is going to be a whole new ball game when it comes to the budget.”
Others noted that the needs of the enforcement and emergency agencies and a need to bring more businesses – and the taxes they could generate – into the county made the tax increase “necessary” and “overdue.”
Floyd County residents currently pay 60 cents per each $100 of personal property assessed valuations and $2.95 per $100 in personal property assessments and the new rate would be represented in the next round of semi-annual real estate tax bills and the annual ones on personal property.
In another public hearing Tuesday, four residents, including one via email, about road needs in a revised Six-Year Secondary Road Improvement Program. The budget from the Virginia Department of Transportation is set at $525,000, a drop from previous years’.
In the current year, VDOT completed projects on Mill Run and Quesenberry roads – the top two projects for the list, which moves work on Penrose up to number one or the new year, Roger Road second and Firehouse up to third. In most years, work on the top two or three roads might be completed.
Danielle Ogle of Indian Valley district asked the board to consider work on loop that starts at the post office in the district and loops back to it. Storms and a lack of maintenance has left the single lane unpaved road in bad shape and unsafe, she said.
Jack Wall told the hearing that Sands road off Franklin Pike is serving more residents now along with a proposed carbon-based wood project operation and said the road needs work and consideration for placement on the six-year plan.
Ross Campbell of Burks Fork said Route 728 is on the list and urged it be moved up and considered for work.
The board will meet with VDOT representatives in May to consider changes in the plan.
A third hearing on abandonment of a discontinued portion of Rose Hill Road and the board approved the abandonment, subject to filing of right-of way by residents affected.
In other business before the board Tuesday:
- County Administrator Linda Millsaps reported that more than 600 old tires were turned into the county’s waste-transfer station over the Earth Day weekend where residents could bring in up to 12 tires without charge. Residents, she added, were supportive of changes in the hours for bringing waste to the station;
- Supervisors expressed concern over additional and overflow costs that appear on the monthly county disbursement reports and told the staff to provide reports to the board before they are paid. “We need to know about this is spent beforehand,” said Kuchenbuch. “When we set a price, I expect that to cover everything,” said Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe;
- The board tabled a request or exemption for adhering to the site distance requirements on a project at 2419 Kyle Weeks Road after questions over whether or not granting such exemptions invalidate having such an ordinance;
- The board approved recognizing May 2-8 as “Resilience Week.”