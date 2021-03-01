Mule sanctuary launches Easter egg fundraiser

Eternal Sunshine Mule Sanctuary owner and founder Paula Althouse announced Feb. 23 that the nonprofit has begun selling chocolate-covered Easter eggs to raise funds for the resident mules’ hay and grain cost. ESMS, which exists to provide discarded mules with love, care and compassion, was founded in Willis in 2019.

A number of fillings will be available in the chocolate Easter eggs including peanut butter, buttercream and coconut cream, and the shell can be dark or milk chocolate. A box of eggs, which holds about a dozen units, will be gifted to anyone who donates $15. If shipping is necessary, ESMS requests the buyer cover the cost of shipping with $5.

“I package them in decorative, spring themed boxes, which may be flower shaped or in rectangular boxes, so that they are ready for gift giving,” Althouse said, noting that the goal for this fundraiser is $1,000.

Donations for chocolate-covered Easter eggs will be accepted until early April.

The most recent addition to the mule sanctuary is Marge, who came home to the sanctuary on Feb. 17 after Althouse campaigned on social media to raise the nearly $1,400 for Marge’s “bail” and transportation. The funds were raised in less than a week.

To learn more about ESMS and its mission, or donate, visit https://www.eternalsunshinemulesanctuary.com or search for “Eternal Sunshine Mule Sanctuary” on Facebook.