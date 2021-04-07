‘Vast majority’ of COVID cases in schools reported by parents

Floyd County Public Schools has released 35 alerts to parents and guardians since the beginning of the school year on Aug. 11, 2020, to make them aware of COVID-19 cases within county schools. These reports, which can be phoned, emailed or texted to parents, let them know that a person “associated with” a school has tested positive for COVID-19, which can include students, faculty, staff, volunteers and coaches.
Superintendent John Wheeler said at the beginning of April that using the phrase “associated with” helps to protect the privacy of the ill individual. The parents of students are not classified as being “associated with” the school their child attends, according to the New River Valley Public Health Task Force.
Check Elementary reported a case of COVID-19 to parents and guardians last week and three cases at Floyd County High School were reported on April 6. Wheeler said if there isn’t an official test conducted for the virus, an alert is not issued. Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer added that cases involving an all-virtual instruction student are also not reported.
Eileen Quirk Baumann of the New River Valley Public Health Task Force said that the “vast majority” of positive cases are reported to schools by parents/guardians.
After a positive test, Wheeler said, school nurses work “directly with families and the New River Health District to ensure our schools are safe” after families inform the school of a positive result. The schools then work with the health district to determine if any exposures happened at school. If it’s determined that additional individuals may have been exposed, an alert is sent out to “everyone in the school division.”
The NRHD conducts an investigation after a positive case is confirmed, which, Quirk Baumann said, “includes an interview with the case and/or parent.”
“In this interview, our case investigators advise the case/parent on isolation guidelines and find out if there were likely exposures to the case outside of the home. People who were likely to be exposed will be contacted and placed on quarantine,” Quirk Baumann said. “It is important to note that COVID-19 transmission in the schools is rare among children because of (mitigation measures).”
A number of reports and studies, including from the CDC, National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, World Health Organization, and American Academy of Pediatrics, state that COVID-19 does not present a significant risk of large-scale contamination in school settings.
“Although children can get sick from COVID-19, and can spread the virus to others, less than 10 percent of COVID-19 cases in the United States have been among children and adolescents aged five to 17 years,” the CDC reports. “Compared with adults, children and adolescents who have COVID-19 are more commonly asymptomatic or have mild, non-specific symptoms.”
The AAP, which released guidance to help local school districts to reopen safely in March, stated in a report, “(as of March 25), it appears that children younger than 10 years are less likely to become infected and less likely to spread infection to others, although further studies are needed.”
“Our goal is to keep our schools open and students in the buildings,” Wheeler said. “We are grateful to the families and the community who have followed our mitigation strategies and safety protocols. We know it is a challenge to keep students home for three days when they are sick, but it is necessary during these unique times to keep our schools safe.”
The School Board welcomes any parent or guardian to call (540) 745-9400 with questions or concerns. The board’s monthly meetings are at 5 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at 140 Harris Hart Rd. NE in Floyd.