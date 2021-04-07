‘Vast majority’ of COVID cases in schools reported by parents

Floyd County Public Schools has released 35 alerts to parents and guardians since the beginning of the school year on Aug. 11, 2020, to make them aware of COVID-19 cases within county schools. These reports, which can be phoned, emailed or texted to parents, let them know that a person “associated with” a school has tested positive for COVID-19, which can include students, faculty, staff, volunteers and coaches.

Superintendent John Wheeler said at the beginning of April that using the phrase “associated with” helps to protect the privacy of the ill individual. The parents of students are not classified as being “associated with” the school their child attends, according to the New River Valley Public Health Task Force.

Check Elementary reported a case of COVID-19 to parents and guardians last week and three cases at Floyd County High School were reported on April 6. Wheeler said if there isn’t an official test conducted for the virus, an alert is not issued. Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer added that cases involving an all-virtual instruction student are also not reported.

Eileen Quirk Baumann of the New River Valley Public Health Task Force said that the “vast majority” of positive cases are reported to schools by parents/guardians.