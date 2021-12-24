Lady Buffs take on Lord Botetourt crews

The Lady Buffaloes JV and varsity basketball squads returned to the home court at Floyd County High School on Monday, Dec. 20, after COVID-19 cancelled a game against Martinsville on Dec. 17.
The Buffalo teams split their matches against Lord Botetourt, with the JV winning in a game they led from the beginning and the varsity losing in a tough duel to the end.
After the JV Lady Buffs downed the visiting Cavaliers 41-31, the varsity ladies took the court and jumped out to a 5-0 lead, helped largely by a three-pointer by Destiny Harman, but the lead was just 7-6 with 2:39 left in the first quarter before another score by the Cavs gave them an 8-7 lead before Floyd’s second three pointer of the night put them back in the lead 10-8.
The Cavaliers, however, took the lead back with a three-pointer of their own and scored again to take a 14-10 lead into the second quarter, where the Lady Buffs fell further behind to trail 28-17 at the half.
But a strong third quarter by the Lady Buffs, outscoring the Cavs 20-14, eliminated the deficit and put them back into the lead for a short time as a tight fourth quarter kept the scores tight until the end with Lord Botetourt taking the game 51-45.
Three-point scores were even with both the Lady Buffaloes and the Cavaliers scoring two each.
Kilie Hylton led Floyd scoring with 21 points, followed by Leah Hamlin’s seven, five each by Destiny Harman and Mackenzie Thompson, three by Sabie Blevins and two each by Carly Thompson and Karlie Nichols.
The loss gives the Lady Buffs a 0-2 record for the season as they face Patrick County in Stuart on Wednesday, Dec. 22.