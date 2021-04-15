Graduation plans shared during School Board meeting

The Floyd County School Board announced during its Monday evening meeting that the upcoming high school graduation ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on May 22 on the football field, and members of the Class of 2021 will be allowed five tickets for family members to attend.
Spectators will be seated on both the home and visiting side of the field to accommodate social distancing measures, according to the board’s official meeting notes. Both graduates and spectators will be required to wear masks for the duration of the ceremony.
Board members were also presented with a draft 2021-2022 school year calendar, which was approved unanimously. The first day of the 2021 school year will be Aug. 11, and it will last about 202 days.
Four teachers will retire June 30 and one will retire in October, according to Personnel Recommendations included in the April 12 meeting packet. Alice Hardin and Becky Thompson will retire from Floyd Elementary, and John Rye and Daivd Thompson will retire from Check Elementary at the end of June. David Scanland of the school system’s technology department will retire Oct. 31.
In his report, Superintendent John Wheeler said that the air conditioning project in some county schools is projected to be complete May 1. Willis Elementary, he said, will need an upgraded transformer from Appalachian Electric Power, which will not be completed until “the first week in July.”
“We will continue to make the necessary upgrades to all HVAC systems (which for budget reasons items were not installed) with relief act funds, including air purification systems in all facilities,” Wheeler said.
He added the Collaboration and Career Development Center is still on-schedule to be completed October 2022.
In other action Monday, the School Board approved a number of policy changes, most of which were updates regarding reporting per pupil costs, staff changes, field trips, alternative school procedures and others. Supplemental appropriations from the second round of CARES Act funding was also approved, as well as reimbursement resolutions and changes to salary scales due to the minimum wage increase that takes effect May 1.
The next regular Floyd County School Board meeting will take place at 5 p.m. on May 10 at 140 Harris Hart Rd. NE in Floyd. Meeting minutes and agendas can be found at https://www.floyd.k12.va.us/Page/177.