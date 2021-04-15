Graduation plans shared during School Board meeting

The Floyd County School Board announced during its Monday evening meeting that the upcoming high school graduation ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on May 22 on the football field, and members of the Class of 2021 will be allowed five tickets for family members to attend.

Spectators will be seated on both the home and visiting side of the field to accommodate social distancing measures, according to the board’s official meeting notes. Both graduates and spectators will be required to wear masks for the duration of the ceremony.

Board members were also presented with a draft 2021-2022 school year calendar, which was approved unanimously. The first day of the 2021 school year will be Aug. 11, and it will last about 202 days.

Four teachers will retire June 30 and one will retire in October, according to Personnel Recommendations included in the April 12 meeting packet. Alice Hardin and Becky Thompson will retire from Floyd Elementary, and John Rye and Daivd Thompson will retire from Check Elementary at the end of June. David Scanland of the school system’s technology department will retire Oct. 31.