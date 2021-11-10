Town Hall renovations come under fire

Council partnered with Thompson and Litton to remedy the situation, progress that has been slowed significantly by the pandemic.

Representatives from the company attended the Oct. 21 Floyd Town Council meeting to discuss some changes to the previously approved floor plan, including parking lot drainage options and bathroom layout.

Wagner said Nov. 4 Council has taken advantage of taxpayers’ dollars in regard to the renovations, going beyond the required ADA-compliance to “expound … and join the two buildings and have extra bathrooms.

She called the renovation plan a “gross overreach by town government.”

Councilman David Whitaker questioned the “accuracy” of the Oct. 21 meeting minutes, and Town Manager Kayla Cox explained that meeting minutes have never been transcribed word-for-word, but have always been “summarizations.”

Whitaker said he felt “there may have been some omissions” from the minutes, and he would like to review the recording of the meeting and minutes with Cox “at a later time.”