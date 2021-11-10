Town Hall renovations come under fire

In a brief meeting with one last-minute action item, Floyd Town Council on Thursday expressed concerns about past meetings’ minutes and approved the 2021 Christmas parade to take place later this month.
With the exception of Vice Mayor Mike Patton who was absent, council members voted unanimously Nov. 4 to approve the Topsy Turvy Christmas Parade for Nov. 28 in the only action item of the meeting.
The parade’s rain date will be Dec. 5.
One public comment was made by Main Street resident Linda Wagner, who referenced events from the Oct. 21 meeting before addressing the upcoming Floyd Town Hall renovations.
During the last meeting in October, Patton made two recommendations to the Zoning Board of Appeals, and both were ultimately approved.
Wagner said Nov. 4 one of the individuals endorsed by Patton threatened her and others attending a political event before the election, and commended Councilman David Whitaker for abstaining from the vote since he was unfamiliar with the individual.
Wagner went on to address the lack of accessibility at Town Hall, a matter first brought to Council’s attention last year.
A complaint was made in September 2020, according to Town Council meeting minutes, and Floyd County Building Inspector Mark Bolt found W. Skip Bishop Town Hall to not be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as is required by law.
Council partnered with Thompson and Litton to remedy the situation, progress that has been slowed significantly by the pandemic.
Representatives from the company attended the Oct. 21 Floyd Town Council meeting to discuss some changes to the previously approved floor plan, including parking lot drainage options and bathroom layout.
Wagner said Nov. 4 Council has taken advantage of taxpayers’ dollars in regard to the renovations, going beyond the required ADA-compliance to “expound … and join the two buildings and have extra bathrooms.
She called the renovation plan a “gross overreach by town government.”
Councilman David Whitaker questioned the “accuracy” of the Oct. 21 meeting minutes, and Town Manager Kayla Cox explained that meeting minutes have never been transcribed word-for-word, but have always been “summarizations.”
Whitaker said he felt “there may have been some omissions” from the minutes, and he would like to review the recording of the meeting and minutes with Cox “at a later time.”
Part of the official record of the town, meeting minutes are recorded by the Town Clerk and are typically approved by council at the beginning of each month; however, Council voted Nov. 4 to table the approval of the October 2021 meeting minutes until they can be reviewed.