Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

Carlos Slim

Carlos Slim is an available cat at the Floyd County Humane Society.

 Submitted photo

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat, Carlos Slim. He showed up in Floyd with an injured leg. He has gone from scrawny stray to handsome hunk in just a couple of weeks!

Carlos is very friendly with people though suspicious of other cats and might be happiest as an only cat. Carlos is healthy and tested negative for FELV/FIV. He is neutered and has started his vaccines.

If you are interested in adopting, you can find an application online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms. If you would like more information, leave a message at (540) 745-7207 or e-mail floydhumane@gmail.com.

