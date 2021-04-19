Route 8 crash kills Floyd woman

MONTGOMERY — A two-car collision along Route 8 on April 10 resulted in the death of Floyd County resident Susan Betsy Vaughn, 75, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The law enforcement agency stated that the collision occurred at about noon, near Valley View Church Road., involving a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder and a 2021 Ford F-350,

MCSO reported that a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder, operated by Posey F. Vaughn, 79, crossed the line and collided head-on with a 2021 Ford F-350 driven by 48-year-old Todd M. Altizer of Christiansburg. The Vaughn couple was transferred to a local hospital with “serious injuries,” where Susan later succumbed to her injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, MCSO stated as of April 19, and no charges regarding the incident have been filed.

The following day, April 10, at about 6:55 p.m., in the area of Old Rough Road also on Route 8, Riner’s Terry W. Burnette, 58, was involved in a single-vehicle collision. MCSO stated the initial investigation found the driver swerved to miss a deer and lost control of the vehicle.

Burnette, who was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No charges were issued at that time, MCSO said.