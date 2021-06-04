Epperly Mill’s grand opening show

It was a sell-out Grand Opening show featuring the music of Ray Wylie Hubbard last Saturday at Epperly Mill. Built in 1901 by John Epperly and his family, the Mill has been restored by owners Adam and Marcie Morrison and transformed into a one-of-a-kind, creek-side venue for weddings, reunions, live music concerts and Airbnb lodging.

Although the Mill has been providing lodging for a couple of years now, this was the couple’s first live music event. “It’s been a long work in progress, and we hadn’t been ready to present a show till last year, and then the pandemic happened,” said Marcie Morrison, an acupuncturist that works out of North Side Plaza in town, as well as being an innkeeper.

It was an outdoor show with temperatures taken at check in. Audience members spread out in lawn chairs on the grass along Dodd Creek enjoying food from Adam Morrison’s catering business, Two Trees and drinks served by the Floyd Center for the Arts as a Center fundraiser. Many attendees were followers of Hubbard’s music and others were soon-to-be fans.

A group of eight from Bella La Vita Inn sat together on a small grassy hill with a good view of the stage.