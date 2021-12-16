 Skip to main content
Medals for wrestling Buffs
FCHS wrestling team

The FCHS wrestling team poses for a photo after its Dec. 11 tournament. Pictured from left to right is Wyatt Thompson, Gus Chaffin, Carter Boothe, Turner Howell, Brie Anderson, Gabe Anderson, Coach Steven Horn and Davis Goff. In front is Josh Fletcher (left) and Macgowan Whalberg.

 Photo submitted

The Floyd County High School varsity wrestling team placed third during the Jordan Amos Invitational Tournament in Botetourt County on Dec. 11, and three Floyd wrestlers placed first in their weight classes.

The team beat the Chatham and Fluvana County teams, and Gus Chaffin, Carter Boothe and Gabe Anderson placed first in their weight classes.

“I’m very proud of this team’s performance,” said head coach Steven Horn, explaining this is Chaffin’s first season wrestling, and Anderson’s and Boothe’s first year back after a two-year break from the sport.

Learn more and keep up throughout the season at www.facebook.com/FCHSBuffaloWrestling.

