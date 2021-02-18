Floyd 4-H gauging interest levels for summer camp

The local 4-H collective of Floyd, Montgomery and Giles counties is asking to hear from families interested in having a child or children attend 4-H Summer Camp set to take place June 21-25. Camp will be held at 50 percent capacity, and “enhanced safety precautions” will be utilized.
Gauging the interest in camp attendance this year is important, according to organizers, due to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic and state restrictions. Evolving recommendations between now and June from the American Camp Association, local health agencies and Virginia Tech also have to be accounted for.
Hearing from interested families will better allow the organization to prepare for camp, train volunteers and directly share updates.
“We do strongly believe there will be camp this year, but many of the details are still being discussed,” said Sutphin, who is an agent at the Floyd County Cooperative Extension Office and head of the county’s 4-H and Youth Development programs.
However, Sutphin said, some changes have been decided such as the camp’s capacity limit and grouping campers into “family units” for camp activities.
“It is very likely that masks will be required at camp except while eating, sleeping or swimming,” she said, noting that “of course this too may be impacted by whatever restrictions may be active at the time of camp.”
Community members who would like to express interest in 4-H camp this year should fill out a form at https://forms.gle/RFr9jeEgFQt6CVDD6. The organization is seeking input from campers (aged 9-13), teen volunteers (aged 13-18) and adult volunteers (aged 18 and older) to help the camp run smoothly.
Floyd County 4-H is offering prospective campers the opportunity to win a scholarship through an essay contest sponsored by the Farm Bureau. A cash reward of $100 will be gifted to one fourth- or fifth-grade student and one sixth- or seventh-grade student for first place, and a $50 reward will be gifted to second place winners.
The prompt for the essay is “A day in the life of your favorite animal.” Essay word limits range from 100-200 words, based on grade. Additional information and details can be found online at www.facebook.com/FloydCounty4H in a post from Feb. 10.
Floyd 4-H also offers year-round programming for Floyd County students in fourth- through seventh-grade to learn and develop their skills.
“We just finished up our speaking contests and are in the middle of our hardwood tree project,” Sutphin said Feb. 11. “We are currently accepting registration and submissions for our Share-the-Fun Virtual Talent Show (due March 10), and in addition, we are excited to be offering STEM kits next month for our water program.”
More information about any upcoming programs from Floyd 4-H and events can be found on the organization’s Facebook page. Parents can enroll children in 4-H online at http://v2.4honline.com.