Floyd 4-H gauging interest levels for summer camp

The local 4-H collective of Floyd, Montgomery and Giles counties is asking to hear from families interested in having a child or children attend 4-H Summer Camp set to take place June 21-25. Camp will be held at 50 percent capacity, and “enhanced safety precautions” will be utilized.

Gauging the interest in camp attendance this year is important, according to organizers, due to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic and state restrictions. Evolving recommendations between now and June from the American Camp Association, local health agencies and Virginia Tech also have to be accounted for.

Hearing from interested families will better allow the organization to prepare for camp, train volunteers and directly share updates.

“We do strongly believe there will be camp this year, but many of the details are still being discussed,” said Sutphin, who is an agent at the Floyd County Cooperative Extension Office and head of the county’s 4-H and Youth Development programs.

However, Sutphin said, some changes have been decided such as the camp’s capacity limit and grouping campers into “family units” for camp activities.