Memories to be made on Dodd Creek Trail

Soon he jumps and runs, his tennis shoes clopping fast in the fallen leaves, which range in color from dark brown, to yellow, to still-greenish, even an occasional reddish.

He picks up the leaf of a black oak and inspects it. A little farther down: “Look, Grandpa, I got a root.” He tosses the amorphous but interesting-shaped clump down the ravine that parallels the highway.

“A bench! C’mon!” We enjoy a brief rest thanks to the Partnership.

“And every time there’s a bench,” the boy decrees, “you hafta write ‘bench’ and sit down.”

He notices a faded red flag on a metal stake: “Why….” Since there is no adjoining plant, he wonders for a moment, then concludes: “It’s to keep people from falling off.”

Back on the path, he scrambles a little way up the cliff and holds onto a small branch: “Grandpa, this is an alzia.”

“Spell it for me.”

“A-Z-A-L-E-A.”

I make my way closer to the label as he reads it: “Bumblebees love spring flowers, birds like the berries.” Nearby, a thick vine of poison ivy (labeled) winds around a trunk like a hairy snake.