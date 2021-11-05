Memories to be made on Dodd Creek Trail

On a warm-cool Monday afternoon, Oct. 18, Samuel Hope, seven years old, and his grandfather Randall, who was Sam’s age in 1949, enter the Dodd Creek Trail.
The trail’s gate stands by the parking lot of the Floyd County Recreation Area. Though Grandpa has forgotten his hiking poles, he can now more easily manipulate a little notebook, a pen, and a cell phone with a camera.
The steep, downward path has been bush-hogged by Mike Maslaney of Partnership for
Floyd. Ken and Jane Cundiff removed limbs and small trees with a bow saw.
Then, after Jane sent out invitations to members of both PFF and Wild Gardeners, about 25 folks spent a couple of hours wielding loppers and hedge trimmers. A couple PFF members who were unable to hike worked out front to help people sign waivers and also to prepare the picnic.
Although the trail has been mowed and trimmed wide, I don’t know if the boy will scramble into the brush.
“Watch out for ticks!” “No, spiders!”
He replies: “They bite you and there’s a bump that’s as big as that!” (making a circle with his finger and thumb).
“Sam, this is going to take us about an hour.”
“Not if I run!” And downhill he shoots. He stops to take a look at one of the stainless-steel outdoor plant markers with waterproof vinyl labels.
“Where’s the ‘Bottle Grantian’?” he asks (gentian). “Where’s the ‘blue flower’?”
He’s already at the next label, perhaps near a kind of surveyor’s flag: “Grandpa, write it down: ‘Brocade moss.”
He pronounces it “brocahd.” In a trice he is holding the separated tip of a Christmas fern in his hand: “Grandpa, look.”
Next, the “Black loustic.”
“Locust,” I amend gently. We now read that old trees such as this help birds to construct nests and woodpeckers to communicate.
“Ooh.” He runs to the next ribbon: “Grandpa,’Black Walnut.’” He’s familiar with that species — even has a little green souvenir — after a ride on a “Gator” around the Ross acreage.
I obscure the next label with my hand: “What’s this?”
“Fern.”
“What kind?”
“Christmas.”
“Sam, what do you hear?” Stops and listens.
“Cars” (along Route 8). “And our voices”
As a hint, I scuff my boots in the dried fallen summer. “Leaves!”
“Ahh!” A version of “ouch,” for a thorn has stuck through his green pants.
Soon he jumps and runs, his tennis shoes clopping fast in the fallen leaves, which range in color from dark brown, to yellow, to still-greenish, even an occasional reddish.
He picks up the leaf of a black oak and inspects it. A little farther down: “Look, Grandpa, I got a root.” He tosses the amorphous but interesting-shaped clump down the ravine that parallels the highway.
“A bench! C’mon!” We enjoy a brief rest thanks to the Partnership.
“And every time there’s a bench,” the boy decrees, “you hafta write ‘bench’ and sit down.”
He notices a faded red flag on a metal stake: “Why….” Since there is no adjoining plant, he wonders for a moment, then concludes: “It’s to keep people from falling off.”
Back on the path, he scrambles a little way up the cliff and holds onto a small branch: “Grandpa, this is an alzia.”
“Spell it for me.”
“A-Z-A-L-E-A.”
I make my way closer to the label as he reads it: “Bumblebees love spring flowers, birds like the berries.” Nearby, a thick vine of poison ivy (labeled) winds around a trunk like a hairy snake.
We hear voices, and soon a friendly young couple and their dog overtake us. From Christiansburg, they are surprised to learn that they stand upon the old Christiansburg-Floyd road. I point out where the old bridge must have tried to span Dodd Creek as it flowed, and sometimes must have rampaged, toward the Little River.
My buddy spots a dead mushroom on the floor of the woods, picks it up, and tosses it sidearm toward the river-like Creek–but not into it, way down there past a tangle of saplings and trunks. Another mushroom sticks out from the board we now sit on, fashioned from a log. I explain that the fungus is magical, for if someone presses it, the bench-board will tip to the ground. The boy gives it a push, but maybe nothing happens. “Maybe it’s broken,” I suggest to skeptical muttering.
“What’s ‘biomass’?” I follow my observation by pondering, then explaining that it’s plants that are alive or dead, then inviting no further discussion.
He climbs a big rock, reaches up to a spicebush.
“Crush a leaf,” I say, “and smell it” (technique learned from Fred First). Now the halves of a thin stick protrude sideways from his mouth. I then review the three “black” species we’ve encountered: cherry, locust, and walnut.
Sam: “Black hickory — no, maple.” I explain that there is no black maple but there’s a sugar maple.
“You can eat it,” he responds. He spots a witch hazel bush: “If you get stung by a bee, you can rub it on the bite.”
A white ash is dying of the emerald ash-borer–as Fred pointed out during that trail-haircut
Given by the Partnership. But Sam and I read the marker and inspect the trunk to understand the condition of both tree and species.
After I take a close-up photo, the boy demands that he hold the camera. We wrestle, he loses, and he angrily runs up the path. Not long afterward I come upon him as he focuses on making a bracelet from a plant..
A bird squawks. Sam now winds a fairly long stick into his shirt. As we pass a multiflora rose, I express my dislike for — no, hostility toward — that multitudinous, curved-thorn, perverted garden specimen.
Sam: “What time is it?”
Grandpa: “4:44 p.m.”
Sam: “C’mon!”
He is fascinated by one tall bush with purple berries, having heard that it’s poisonous. But it’s quite cheerful in the descending sunlight as he pokes pokeweed.
He now pretty much owns the camera and decides to direct a video project.
Two more hikers, or more accurately strollers, appear from behind us, acquaintances: Kimberly and son Sean. The trail (she explains) has given them a respite from recent steepness on the path of life.
Toward my companion I kick a fallen walnut — quite green for black — which he hits with a stick. Then he tries to juggle two walnuts, then three. Then he kicks one around.
Spying the gate to the baseball field — “Now we’re there!””
He hooks a half-inch protrusion of his stick into a walnut and tries to lift it up. “Grandpa! I made a baseball game!”
Yes, this circuit of about 1.2 miles is an asset for residents and visitors, adults and children. They can get exercise outdoors, socialize with family and friends, and enjoy nature — which includes learning the names of plants both small and large, living and dead, chewable and slightly dangerous.