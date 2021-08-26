Lady Buffs stomp Patrick County in season opener

FLOYD — Floyd County High School’s varsity volleyball squad opened their season Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of Patrick County in 25-15, 25-11 and 25-16 sets.

For the Lady Buffaloes on Aug. 17, Olivia Hylton had 7 kills and two blocks, Kenzee Chafin 15 assists and 4 aces, Madison Ramey 23 digs and 3 aces, and Jaycee Chaffin 9 kills.

Last week, the Lady Buffaloes varsity volleyball squad showed strength in its first scrimmage against rival Auburn in the Alan Cantrell Gym Thursday before a large crowd of fans by sweeping sets.

As coach Carrie Chaffin and her assistants watched and kept notes, the Lady Buffs opened the sets with a 25-15 win over Auburn amid cheers from the excited crowd. Two more followed

The ladies routinely make it to the regional and state playoffs and a strong feeling within the FCHS athletic department is that this will be a great year, particularly after the difficulties of the truncated, COVID-19 season of 2020.