Mother gets time served after plea

FLOYD — A mother who let her 17-year-old son drink beer before taking an all-terrain vehicle into hills and tough landscape, where he got stuck and had to be rescued by emergency service workers and sheriff’s deputies, entered a guilty plea in Floyd County Circuit Court June 8 and got to go home following the delivery of her sentence Tuesday.
Tonya Leigh Carter still faces up to three years in prison for felony child endangerment if she fails to abide by the terms of her probation, which includes entering and completing a drug and alcohol treatment program and passing random tests for use of alcohol or drugs.
Besides the felony conviction and three years of suspended time, Carter must pay $855 in court costs.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp told Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor that Carter allowed her 17-year-old son to consume alcohol before allowing him to use the ATV on touch terrain, where he got stuck and emergency crews had to be called.
In a probation violation hearing, Alyssa Marie Vita of Moneta lost her two years of probation with Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom recommended she finish out the time in prison but Judge Fleenor resuspended a year, 11 months and seven days with time served and turned her over to another jurisdiction.
Chad Allen Cox, who drove away from an accident on Nov. 23, 2020, has a chance to avoid a felony conviction if he can stay out of trouble for two years.
The judge granted Cox a deferred disposition under Virginia’s first offender law and said the case can be dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor if he keeps his nose clean through June 6, 2023.
In another hearing, Zachary Ryan Boone took a plea deal that included a plea for possession of drugs with an intent to distribute with another charge dropped.
Judge Fleenor accepted the deal with a two-year suspended sentence and $560 in court costs. The charge dropped was for failure to appear.
In hearings for the first circuit court session of June, three defendants failed to show for their court hearings:
- Justin Lewis Wood of Woolwine faces two show cause orders after failing to appear on three charges: Possession of a schedule I or II drug, possession of a gun with such drugs, and an earlier failure to appear.
- James Thomas Cromer Jr. of Willis is charged with failure to register as a sexual offender but did not appear for the hearing on the charge. Another hearing is set for July 13.
- Melissa Ann Chaffin of Riner did not show up for court on a charge of possession of a schedule II drug and contempt citation for an earlier failure to appear.