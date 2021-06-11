Mother gets time served after plea

FLOYD — A mother who let her 17-year-old son drink beer before taking an all-terrain vehicle into hills and tough landscape, where he got stuck and had to be rescued by emergency service workers and sheriff’s deputies, entered a guilty plea in Floyd County Circuit Court June 8 and got to go home following the delivery of her sentence Tuesday.

Tonya Leigh Carter still faces up to three years in prison for felony child endangerment if she fails to abide by the terms of her probation, which includes entering and completing a drug and alcohol treatment program and passing random tests for use of alcohol or drugs.

Besides the felony conviction and three years of suspended time, Carter must pay $855 in court costs.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp told Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor that Carter allowed her 17-year-old son to consume alcohol before allowing him to use the ATV on touch terrain, where he got stuck and emergency crews had to be called.

In a probation violation hearing, Alyssa Marie Vita of Moneta lost her two years of probation with Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom recommended she finish out the time in prison but Judge Fleenor resuspended a year, 11 months and seven days with time served and turned her over to another jurisdiction.