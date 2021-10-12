GALLERY: Floyd Chili Cookoff — Oct. 8, 2021

Members of the Floyd Rotary and first responders manned tents set up at Warren G. Lineberry Park on Friday for the annual Chili Cookoff between the Floyd County Rescue Squad and Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department.

Despite dreary weather and overcast skies, members of all three organizations huddled together, chatting under tents and smiling Oct. 8.

Community members were welcome to get a bowl — or two — of chili from each group for free, and Floyd Rotary members sold drinks, ice cream and other refreshments at a price to benefit the competing teams.

Daniel Sommers of FCRS ladled the medics’ chili and told community members he was happy to take any feedback they had for the chili, and Nathan Miller, a Floyd firefighter, served the hotter of the two chilis from the FCVFD tent.

Floyd Rotary’s Gary Stone recruited a special judge for the competition after Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies Luke Hixon and Chase Thomas walked into the park, and Thomas agreed to blind test both chilis.

After some serious flavor analysis and conversation with Hixon, Thomas said it was a hard decision because of the heat and peppers in one, and the amount of meat in the other.

Ultimately, Thomas pointed to the bowl Stone knew was from FCVFD, but he and Hixon agreed the two mixed together would have made the perfect chili.