Floyd leaders sworn in

Ahead of regular court proceedings on Dec. 7 three officials elected last month took their formal oaths for terms that begin in the New Year: Mayor Will Griffin, and Indian Valley’s Kalinda Bechtold and Gene C. Bishop.
Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor took each elected official’s oath, as is outlined in the Code of Virginia for elected county, city, town and district officers. The oath states:
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge all the duties incumbent upon me as [elected position] according to the best of my ability, (so help me God)."
— Code of Virginia, Title 49, Section 1
Griffin and Bishop are incumbents for their positions as mayor and Floyd County School Board representative for Indian Valley, respectively.
Bechtold’s first term on the Floyd County Board of Supervisors, representing Indian Valley, begins with the first meeting of 2022 at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, at the County Administration building (120 W. Oxford St.).