 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Floyd leaders sworn in
0 Comments

Floyd leaders sworn in

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ahead of regular court proceedings on Dec. 7 three officials elected last month took their formal oaths for terms that begin in the New Year: Mayor Will Griffin, and Indian Valley’s Kalinda Bechtold and Gene C. Bishop.

Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor took each elected official’s oath, as is outlined in the Code of Virginia for elected county, city, town and district officers. The oath states:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge all the duties incumbent upon me as [elected position] according to the best of my ability, (so help me God)."

Code of Virginia, Title 49, Section 1

Griffin and Bishop are incumbents for their positions as mayor and Floyd County School Board representative for Indian Valley, respectively.

Bechtold’s first term on the Floyd County Board of Supervisors, representing Indian Valley, begins with the first meeting of 2022 at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, at the County Administration building (120 W. Oxford St.).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics