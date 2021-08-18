Buffs take training to field ahead of season kick off

A scrimmage with Cave Spring High School’s football team gave Floyd County fans a look at the Buffaloes for the upcoming season at the Coach Beale Field Friday night, and a good crowd came out to see the action.

The scrimmage was not a game, per se, but a workout of “downs” with each team on offense for 20 plays before switching to defense for another 20, and back and forth for a couple of hours Aug. 13 to give coaches a chance to see their players in action.

No kickoffs or punts or scores but lot of actions as Floyd County and Cave Spring ran plays that featured runs and passes with coaches on the fields and commenting directly to players between plays.

Floyd County’s legendary head coach Winfred Beale would kneel on the field as his Buffaloes lined up, then spring to his feet to shout instructions, issue praise or criticism, often pulling a player aside for a quieter conversation over what the student athlete did or did not do.

Coach Beale, a 1970s graduate of Floyd County High, goes into his 40th year of coaching, with more than 200 wins and three trips to the state finals. Last year, the School Board resolved to name the Football Field after him and the Basketball gym for longtime and retired coach Alan Cantrell.

This week’s scrimmage will be a road game, the annual benefit match, held Friday, Aug. 20, against Bassett High School at 7 p.m. The season starts next week at home against Christiansburg High’s Blue Demons.