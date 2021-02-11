Twine and Pine: The possibilities are endless

“My pieces will be up at Five Mile Mountain Distillery and OuterSpace to start with,” she said, “and I’ll be vending at the Friday night Artisan Market.” Pop-up shop events that will incorporate her partner Jake Retting playing music are also in the works. She plans to forage materials to make baskets – which take longer to make than macramé pieces — when the weather gets warmer.

“I’m working on a website so people can easily purchase online, and there will be local pick-up and shipping options,” Turkette said. Her jobs skills in social media are already coming in handy for making connections and getting the word out about the new business.

Turkette currently balances her new home-based business with her job at Seven Springs Farm Supply, not far from where she and Retting live in Check. Seven Springs Farm Supply is a mail-order and pick-up business that sells natural farm and garden supplies. Business is booming at the farm supply, Turkette says. She attributes the growth to a mix of increased awareness of the Seven Springs brand online, along with an increase of online shopping and the comeback of Victory Gardens, during the pandemic.