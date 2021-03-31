Plea accepted in pre-trial

The Harman hearing was the only one involving action Tuesday after a scheduled trial against Michael Terry Duncan on drug and gun charge could not proceed because his attorney, Anthony Covington, said his client was exposed a relative with COVID-19 virus, and he was being tested and quarantined.

Branscom said Duncan was already facing a show cause order for not showing up at another time and asked the court to issue another one and demand proof of the COVID claim, noting that Duncan has a violent criminal record, and one of the charges he is currently facing is felony possession of a gun as a violent felon.

Judge Fleenor issued another show cause order and told Covington that he also wants to see documentation on the COVID claim. Fleenor continued the case until April 13.

In another case, a scheduled plea by Hailey Alina Ballinger of Willis on a felony meth possession charge, Covington asked the judge to continue so his client could be screened for possible entry into the county’s drug court, which allows first-time offenders a chance to complete a treatment program and avoid a felony conviction.

Fleenor agreed and told Ballinger to report back on April 13 to see what drug court had decided.