Plea accepted in pre-trial

A 58-year-old Willis woman in Floyd County Circuit Court Tuesday entered a guilty plea to felony possession of a gun with methamphetamine in her home following a plea deal, which resulted in a dropped drug possession charge, and went home with a 2-year suspended sentence with no probation.
Karen Ann Harman has a felony conviction alone after Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom also moved to dismiss the drug and gun charges against her husband, Melvin Ray Harman.
The plea, and deal, came at a scheduled motion hearing on March 30 that was expected to last two hours. The deal was arranged between Branscom and defense attorney Jonathan Kurtin and came after Kurtin exited a meeting with Judge Fleenor in his chambers before the hearing began.
Branscom told the court that the charges were filed after county sheriff’s deputies searched the Harman home and found the drugs, along with two .22 caliber weapons. Having weapons while in possession of illegal drugs is a violation under Virginia law.
While Harman admitted guilt to being in possession of the weapons with the drugs to the judge in open court, Kurtin told the judge that the weapons were locked away in a cabinet and were not easily accessible, but Harman pled guilty on the gun charge after the drug charge was dropped.
Branscom did not offer any comments in court about dropping the charges against Melvin Harman or the drug charge against Karen Harman.
The Harman hearing was the only one involving action Tuesday after a scheduled trial against Michael Terry Duncan on drug and gun charge could not proceed because his attorney, Anthony Covington, said his client was exposed a relative with COVID-19 virus, and he was being tested and quarantined.
Branscom said Duncan was already facing a show cause order for not showing up at another time and asked the court to issue another one and demand proof of the COVID claim, noting that Duncan has a violent criminal record, and one of the charges he is currently facing is felony possession of a gun as a violent felon.
Judge Fleenor issued another show cause order and told Covington that he also wants to see documentation on the COVID claim. Fleenor continued the case until April 13.
In another case, a scheduled plea by Hailey Alina Ballinger of Willis on a felony meth possession charge, Covington asked the judge to continue so his client could be screened for possible entry into the county’s drug court, which allows first-time offenders a chance to complete a treatment program and avoid a felony conviction.
Fleenor agreed and told Ballinger to report back on April 13 to see what drug court had decided.
Another scheduled trial Tuesday for Landon Lee Dalton of Willis on a drug possession charge was also set over until April 13 after Covington asked for a continuance, saying he was seeking a plea deal for his client. The judge and Commonwealth’s Attorney agreed, and the case was the final continuance and court action for the day.