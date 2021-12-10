Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Rex, a 40-45 pound Doberman/shepherd mix, who is hoping the third family he’s placed with is the perfect one for him.

Rex, now between six and seven months old, was originally found on the side of the road at eight weeks old, and has been adopted twice. He is accepting of other cats and dogs but is obviously fearful of young children, though he has not bitten one.

Rex is neutered and up-to-date on vaccines, and how big he may get is a mystery because of his genetics.

The Floyd County Humane Society states Rex is timid at first and will need a patient home to take its time with him and introduce him to new things slowly. He will be a great dog with a patient family to guide him.

Anyone that would like to meet Rex should fill out an application online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer.