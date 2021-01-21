State reports two influenza cases during pandemic

More than 10 months into the COVID-19 pandemic and one month into the official winter season, local COVID-19 cases continue to rise, but seasonal flu data and reported cases hasn’t yet exceeded a handful of cases. According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza Activity Report, which is most recently available from the week of Jan. 7, two cases of the flu have been reported throughout the Commonwealth; neither case has resulted in a death and both were reported in the northwest region.

The 2020-2021 flu season started Sept. 27, 2020 and lasts until May 24. The VDH provides three explanations for why this year the data is lower than in years past:

Decreased attention or shifted priorities among healthcare providers could result in decreased testing and differences in coding behavior.

Decreased public health capacity could result in delays in reporting data.

Mitigation measures put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 have also been effective in limiting flu transmission.

“Of these three possibilities, the third is the most likely to have a large impact, followed by the first,” VDH said.