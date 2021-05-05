Lady Buffs hit stride on home turf

The first run scored by the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes in their home opener softball match against Giles was all they needed last week for the first win of the season. But, just to be sure, they ended that monster inning with a dozen more scores.

Combining walks, hits, steals, errors by the Lady Spartans, and a home run, the Lady Buffs led 13-0 at the end of the first but added another 10 in a game that ended early with a 23-0 stampede on the home field.

Pitcher Olivia Yates took the win with strikeouts, a catch of a line drive and strong ball control. The crowed cheered Alyssa Harris, whose steals of second and third brought home the first run, and the Lady Buffs never looked back as the runs piled up.

The win made up for an opening season game loss against Carroll County in Hillsville. While the ladies stomped their counterparts in Floyd, the Varsity Baseball Buffaloes won 10-5 over the Spartans in Pearisburg, which helped offset a 12-2 loss earlier in the week.

With spring sports underway, the Virginia High School League loosened the public attendance limits for outdoor venues to 1,000 attendees, effective last Friday, with each school allotted 500 tickets.