Points of contention addressed by Council

DeVito Kuchenbuch noted the growing, positive working relationship between the Board of Supervisors and Town Council, and said, “Although we don’t give up our rights once we are elected to a position, there is a modicum of professionalism and knowledge that we are here to serve the public, and therefore, sometimes held to a greater standard as to how we act in public.”

“As an elected official, I took an oath in the Court to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Commonwealth. In the Preamble it has the phrase, ‘...to ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense and promote the general welfare…’ None of these objectives can be realized without law enforcement, meaning our local Sheriff’s Department. We found in the last few days that we can’t count on the national government to keep us safe or to keep illegals from flooding the country, unvetted and untested. Afganis are being transported into the United States. I’m not sure they are all vetted correctly. I’m not sure there aren’t some terrorists mixed in with these groups … Our last defense is our sheriff’s department … We are allowing other jurisdictions to siphon off officers that we have trained but refuse to adequately compensate. It is just a disgrace, and it has to be remedied. Take action now. People are watching and many people are willing to take your places if you fail our law enforcement.”