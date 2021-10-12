Points of contention addressed by Council

FLOYD — The Floyd Town Council spent the majority of its Thursday, Oct. 7, meeting discussing the importance of being nonpartisan and balancing being both elected officials and private citizens.
The conversation began after Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch, Floyd County resident and Supervisor for the Little River District, asked Council if comments made by Councilman David Whitaker at a recent Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting reflected the stance of the Town Council as a whole.
DeVito Kuchenbuch made a point at the beginning of her comment to state she was not speaking on behalf of the county Board of Supervisors, nor as a Supervisor, but as a citizen concerned by the actions of a Town Council member.
DeVito Kuchenbuch noted the growing, positive working relationship between the Board of Supervisors and Town Council, and said, “Although we don’t give up our rights once we are elected to a position, there is a modicum of professionalism and knowledge that we are here to serve the public, and therefore, sometimes held to a greater standard as to how we act in public.”
Whitaker’s full comment in question, made in reference to Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig discussing staffing shortages, is recorded in the Floyd County Board of Supervisors minutes from Aug. 24. In part, in reads:
“As an elected official, I took an oath in the Court to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Commonwealth. In the Preamble it has the phrase, ‘...to ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense and promote the general welfare…’ None of these objectives can be realized without law enforcement, meaning our local Sheriff’s Department. We found in the last few days that we can’t count on the national government to keep us safe or to keep illegals from flooding the country, unvetted and untested. Afganis are being transported into the United States. I’m not sure they are all vetted correctly. I’m not sure there aren’t some terrorists mixed in with these groups … Our last defense is our sheriff’s department … We are allowing other jurisdictions to siphon off officers that we have trained but refuse to adequately compensate. It is just a disgrace, and it has to be remedied. Take action now. People are watching and many people are willing to take your places if you fail our law enforcement.”
Council circled back to address DeVito Kuchenbuch’s public comment following the conclusion of slated business items on Oct. 7.
Whitaker stated, “I’m a private citizen. When I go out as a private citizen, I’m not wearing a badge that says ‘Town Council member’.”
Griffin questioned the beginning of Whitaker’s public comment, and Whitaker explained he “was trying to make a point” that local law enforcement should be better paid, and “the Board of Supervisors needs to step up.”
Councilman Bruce Turner said he liked DeVito Kuchenbuch’s “disclaimer” as a way to clearly communicate what should be attributed to individuals versus what should be attributed to full boards.
Since members of Council are recognizable in their many roles throughout the community, Turner said, “if we don’t put that language out there … People could take it the wrong way.”
Vice Mayor Mike Patton concurred with Turner, and directly addressed Whitaker, saying, “It has taken me years sitting at this table … (to remember) you can’t say, ‘Council will do this or that’ — even if I know I’m right.”
“I think we’re a lot alike — when we speak, we know what we’re saying, and we don’t mean for others to think that we’re speaking for each other or anyone else,” Patton said. “But, if we’re not careful, it comes out that way.”
Councilman Chris Bond directly addressed DeVito Kuchenbuch and said while he agrees those at the Sheriff’s Office need better pay, he does not share Whitaker’s reasoning presented to the Board of Supervisors.
“They’re not just deputies — they’re neighbors, they’re people we went to school with,” he said, adding, “they deserve better (compensation)” whether Whitaker’s concerns are accurate or not.
Griffin pointed out that Council “helps fund the Sheriff’s Department,” and said the conversation with DeVito Kuchenbuch was the fourth of the five Supervisors he had in regard to Whitaker’s public comment.
“The message delivered may have been okay; I don’t like the way the message was delivered under the perception that it could have been representing the entire council,” Griffin said.
Whitaker took the opportunity then to address a matter with Mayor Griffin, emphasizing “Town Council is not in the business of endorsing candidates.”
He said Griffin “hosted a political campaign event and publicized it on Facebook” using his elected title, which Whitaker said was also a reflection of the whole Council.
The event in question is the Floyd Business Roundtable that occurred Sept. 16 at Hotel Floyd, featuring House District 7 candidate Derek Kitts (D-Christiansburg). The event’s Facebook page states it was organized by Kitts’ campaign.
Griffin stated he didn’t host the event but attended because he was invited to attend as a guest.
“I was about as adamant as (DeVito Kuchenbuch) in my comments that I was not there representing the Town Council,” Griffin said.
“I know you weren’t. That’s the point — it’s perception, like you publicizing it in the paper and with your name on it,” Whitaker said, that could lead community members to believe the Town Council supports particular candidates over others.
He asked if Griffin had extended “the offer” to other candidates, and Griffin explained, “I just went. It wasn’t my place to involve anybody else.”
Councilman Turner acknowledged sometimes language surrounding Council members’ elected roles versus being private citizens is out of their control.
Vice Mayor Patton noted advertisements for the event referred to Griffin as a “special guest,” and asked Whitaker if he believed Griffin about not hosting the event.
“It’s not just me that has brought this subject up,” Whitaker said. “The vast perception it has created is that somehow the town was involved. I just want to make the case that we try to stay out of politics as much as possible in our official role... In our private role, everybody has their own beliefs and whoever they want to support — but, right here, at this table, we don’t.”
Griffin asked for clarification on the “vast” perception, and Whitaker said, “I’m just saying I have heard comments that it looks like the town is endorsing a certain candidate. It’s not just my perception.”
Councilman Bond said, “At some point, whoever the elected official is, whether it’s who we voted for or who we didn't, we’ll have to work with them.”
Patton reminded the Council its members are elected because the residents of the Town of Floyd believe in them to be able to put aside personal affiliations and focus on what is best for the town.
Moving on from the discussion, Griffin said, “Families fight, everybody is going to fight — at the end of the day, I’m not mad at (Whitaker), and I don’t think he’s mad at me. We’re going to shake hands, come to the next meeting and handle business the same way.”
Whitaker concurred and said sometimes Council members have to agree to disagree.