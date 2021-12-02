Applications open for 2022 4-H Camp

Floyd County teens interested in attending the 2022 4-H Camp next year as a camper or counselor-in-training should submit an application online by Monday, Dec. 6.

Set for June 27 to July 1,2022, at the Skelton 4-H Center in Blacksburg, opportunities are available for anyone age nine to 18 to be involved with 4-H, and participants do not have to have an official membership to attend camp.

Online applications can be found at https://forms.gle/5xDMapKkT27yPeqG8.

More details about volunteering as a counselor, registering a camper and more can be found at https://sites.google.com/vt.edu/junior4-hcampfgm/home.

For additional information, contact Laura Sutphin Jeuck with the Virginia Cooperative Extension by calling (540) 745-9307.