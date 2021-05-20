PHOTO: 'Grandpa' by Randall A. Wells

Staff Report
'Grandpa' by Randall A. Wells
Sam Hope appreciates a hanging sculpture displayed at the Floyd Center for the Arts on May 11.
'Grandpa' by Randall A. Wells
Sam Hope appreciates a hanging sculpture displayed at the Floyd Center for the Arts on May 11.
Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kitties Carrie and Dominic.
Superintendent John Wheeler announced May 10 the 2021-2022 school year will be five days and in-person with consistent guidance from the New R…
FLOYD — A Copper Hill man given multiple chances to keep a felony off his record by use of a first-offender diversion plan ran out of opportun…
Floyd County’s Republican Legislative Committee announced four official candidates at the end of April for the May 15 mass meetings to elect n…
The June Bug Center’s after-school actors, in partnership with the Floyd Community Theatre Guild, presented Shrek Jr. this weekend on the main…
A Floyd County Grand Jury earlier this month indicted Robert Joseph Gibbons of murder in a case involving a missing Check man that dates back …
Floyd Town Council officially recognized one individual and one group of professionals during its first May meeting, the latter of which decla…
Italy is one of many foster kittens available for adoption from the Floyd County Humane Society. She's a real sweetheart and likes to make sil…
The Floyd County High School golf team continues to pile up honors after having a special season. The Buffaloes compiled a 47-1 record and won…
During a conversation May 6 about the town’s fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, Vice Mayor Mike Patton voiced concerns about the future of Small To…
