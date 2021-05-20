Baseball seniors celebrate with win

Senior night baseball for the Floyd County High School Buffaloes started with three outs in the first inning against the Giles Spartans.

Then Issak Keith doubled with two outs, bringing Grant Gallimore home, and scored before Avery Chaffin tried to stretch an easy double into a triple. Floyd was on a roll. Even with two outs, the Buffs scored again and led 2-0 over Giles.

Wade Chaffin’s strong pitching kept the Spartans scoreless and added to the lead with his own two-run homer run at bat and the Buffaloes led by 4-0 in the third inning and added another insurance score by to down Giles 5-0 to honor the nine seniors who graduate later this month.

Chaffin’s homer brought Issak Keith home, then got relief by Hunter Gallimore on the mound.

The win gave the baseball Buffaloes a 4-3 record about halfway through the season.

The team is set to play Glenvar at home Wednesday and James River on Friday of this week then is set to host Radford Monday next week.

Graduating seniors on the team are Tanyan Supthin, Logan Howell, Avery Chaffin, Issak Keith, Kaleb Thomas, Mitchell Thompson, Grant Gallimore, Hunter Gallimore and Mitchell Cox.